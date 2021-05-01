Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New Investment in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAV opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International Co. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

