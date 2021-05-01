Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1,005.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 87,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

