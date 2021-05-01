Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Cerner stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

