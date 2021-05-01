Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BCE by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of BCE by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,987 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BCE by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $83,322,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BCE by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,183 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

