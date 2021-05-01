Whittier Trust Co. Buys 8,287 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,777,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,144,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

