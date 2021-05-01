Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,186 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

NYSE BABA opened at $230.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

