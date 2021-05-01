Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

