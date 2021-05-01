Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.83 and its 200 day moving average is $126.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

