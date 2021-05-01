WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WEX (NYSE:WEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.21. 674,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.59. WEX has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $234.64.

Get WEX alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.