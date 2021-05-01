WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in WEX were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $10,020,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,929,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

WEX stock opened at $205.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

