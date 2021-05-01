Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $945.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $245.65 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

