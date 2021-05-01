Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.050-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.82 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.75 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

