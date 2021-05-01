Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

WAB stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $82.07. 2,107,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,817. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.75 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

