Western Financial Corporation Purchases 256 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after buying an additional 72,542 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after acquiring an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $170.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.85. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.76%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

