Western Financial Corporation Invests $244,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.96. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

