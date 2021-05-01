Western Financial Corporation Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.6% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $865.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $772.68 and its 200 day moving average is $761.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $492.00 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Insiders sold 42,800 shares of company stock worth $35,386,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.