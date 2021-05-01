Western Financial Corporation Buys Shares of 8,918 Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Western Financial Corporation owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 61,839 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,806,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,658,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,553,000.

Shares of SCHI opened at $51.84 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.67.

