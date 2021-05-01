Western Financial Corporation Acquires 1,034 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

