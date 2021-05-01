Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $76.47 and last traded at $75.95, with a volume of 346888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 568,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 176,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

