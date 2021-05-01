Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 37.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Western Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Western Digital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,461,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of WDC opened at $70.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

