WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $88.85 Million Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 178,912 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF makes up about 3.6% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned 1.34% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $88,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 426,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,477. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average is $92.18. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $61.66 and a 52 week high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

