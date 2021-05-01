Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.