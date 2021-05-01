Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $334,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

AON stock opened at $251.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.50 and its 200 day moving average is $215.45. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $169.29 and a 1-year high of $254.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

