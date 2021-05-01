Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,113 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

