West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.950-7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.95-7.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.52. 917,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,310. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $185.09 and a 52 week high of $333.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

