West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

West Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WTBA stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

