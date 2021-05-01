WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Gap Down to $36.68

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.68, but opened at $35.14. WesBanco shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 1,809 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in WesBanco by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 222,318 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

