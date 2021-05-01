Wells Fargo & Company Raises Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $10.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ET. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.73.

ET opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

