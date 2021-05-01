Wells Fargo & Company Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $130.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.23.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $83,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.