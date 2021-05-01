Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $140.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FISV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.27.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $120.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.53. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.