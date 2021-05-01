Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $412.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.22 and its 200 day moving average is $375.94. The company has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.30 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

