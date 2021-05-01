Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5,381.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Twilio by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.44.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $367.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.91. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.24 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

