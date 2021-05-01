Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 11,566 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.