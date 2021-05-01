Wedbush Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $180.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $158.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 165.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

