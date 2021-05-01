Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

NYSE PHM opened at $59.12 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

