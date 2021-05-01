Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM opened at $137.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average is $119.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $138.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.