Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Rating Reiterated by ATB Capital

ATB Capital reiterated their na rating on shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$155.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections to C$158.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$146.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$138.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$133.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$117.25 and a 1-year high of C$148.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.48.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.16%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

