Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $131.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,986. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.20. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.71, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after buying an additional 2,617,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after buying an additional 565,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $554,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,481,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Waste Connections by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

