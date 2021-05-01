Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

HCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Warrior Met Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

NYSE:HCC traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $15.85. 1,185,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,149. The stock has a market cap of $813.95 million, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,165,000 after acquiring an additional 192,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after buying an additional 829,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.