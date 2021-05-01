Warburg Research Reiterates “€535.00” Price Target for Hypoport (ETR:HYQ)

Warburg Research set a €535.00 ($629.41) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) price objective on Hypoport and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of ETR:HYQ opened at €501.00 ($589.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 116.57. Hypoport has a twelve month low of €301.00 ($354.12) and a twelve month high of €618.00 ($727.06). The business has a fifty day moving average of €456.71 and a 200-day moving average of €496.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

