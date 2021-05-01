Waltonchain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $32.89 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $123.04 million and $32.89 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00002932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,844.87 or 0.04889694 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00066519 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

