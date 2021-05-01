Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WKRCF)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

