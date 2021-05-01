Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €151.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WCH. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €127.45 ($149.95).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH opened at €125.50 ($147.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €110.99. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a 1-year high of €133.00 ($156.47). The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.