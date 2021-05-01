Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WNC. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

WNC stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $913.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

