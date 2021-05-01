W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger updated its FY21 guidance to $19.00-20.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 19.000-20.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $433.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.17 and a 200-day moving average of $394.06. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $263.27 and a one year high of $452.82.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.50.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.