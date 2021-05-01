W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $428.89 and last traded at $426.65, with a volume of 687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $422.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.16. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $63,791,000. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after buying an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after buying an additional 49,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

