W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $70.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CL King lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.22.

Shares of GRA opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 327.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $68.87.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

