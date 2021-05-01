vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -2.00. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.