Vox.Finance (VOX) Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vox.Finance has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $281,761.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vox.Finance coin can now be purchased for $121.35 or 0.00210168 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vox.Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00281441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.95 or 0.01122191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.47 or 0.00736879 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,730.85 or 0.99984576 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vox.Finance Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 12,533 coins and its circulating supply is 8,398 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance . The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance

Buying and Selling Vox.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vox.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vox.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vox.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vox.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vox.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.