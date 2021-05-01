Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.16 ($75.49).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €54.64 ($64.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The business’s 50 day moving average is €56.39 and its 200-day moving average is €56.43.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

